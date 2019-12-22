AllHipHop
EXCLUSIVE: Salt-N-Pepa Settle Legal War With Spinderella

Nolan Strong
by

Salt-N-Pepa managed to come to an agreement with their famous DJ Spinderella to avoid a nasty court battle.

(AllHipHop News) Legendary rap group Salt-N-Pepa and their DJ Spinderella have settled a nasty lawsuit.

Spinderella sued Salt, real name Cheryl James-Wray and Pepa, born Sandra Denton in July, claiming the duo jerked her out of $600,000 in unpaid royalties over the past decade.

Spinderella, real name Deidra Roper, also sued for being kept in the dark about an upcoming Lifetime documentary series about the group. 

She also went after money she should have earned from the group's 2018 residency at Caesar’s Paris Hotel in Las Vegas.

Things got nasty in August when the "Push It" hitmakers accused Spinderella of launching a smear campaign, while maintaining they had "always tried to do right by Spinderella."

AllHipHop has confirmed Salt-N-Pepa and Spin have been able to resolve their differences. 

All upcoming dates related to the trial have been canceled.

Now, Salt-N-Pepa and Spin's lawyers just have to formalize their settlement with Judge Karen Gren Scholer by December 31st. 

