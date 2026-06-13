EXCLUSIVE: Sean Kingston & Mother Accept Federal Prison Sentences

Sean Kingston & his mother voluntarily dismissed their appeals, ending their legal fight over their prison sentences.

Sean Kingston and his mother just dropped their appeal, and the federal court accepted it, just like the convicted mother and son.

The motion to voluntarily dismiss the appeal filed by both Kisean Paul Anderson and Janice Eleanor Turner received the green light from the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, meaning their legal fight is officially over.

This closes the door on any chance they had of overturning their convictions or reducing their sentences.

Here’s what led to this point.

Back in April 2025, according to the Department of Justice, both Kingston and Turner were convicted on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud.

They’d been running a scheme between April 2023 and March 2024 where they targeted luxury merchandise vendors and used fake wire receipts to convince sellers they’d paid for high-end items.

The victims lost over $1 million in the process.

The merchandise they scammed people out of included a bulletproof Escalade, expensive watches, and a massive 232-inch LED television.

Kingston used his celebrity status to gain the sellers’ trust, promising to feature their products on social media or to name-drop famous people as potential clients.

When payment time came, either Kingston or Turner would send fake wire receipts that Turner had obtained, making it appear as though the money had been transferred. It never was.

Kingston was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison on August 15, 2025, while his mother was sentenced to 60 months.

Both were convicted in a federal courtroom in South Florida after a jury found them guilty on all counts. Most victims never received payment, though some eventually received money after filing lawsuits or involving law enforcement.

They’re now focused on serving their time rather than fighting the outcome in court.

Both Kingston and Turner face additional consequences beyond prison time, including restitution payments to victims and supervised release after their sentences end.