EXCLUSIVE: Songwriters Claim Lizzo Threatened Them Over "Truth Hurts"

(AllHipHop News) Two brothers have filed a countersuit against Lizzo in a fight over her hit single "Truth Hurts."

Lizzo sued Justin and Jeremiah Raisen, who claim they helped Lizzo during a recording session in April of 2017 which produced a demo song titled "Healthy."

The song included the line "I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100 percent that b##ch."

Justin Raisen maintains that he and his brother were never properly credited for the song, which they say was eventually turned into the hit single "Truth Hurts."

"The song was anything but Lizzo’s 'solo performance,' and Lizzo would never have collected her Grammy Award but for the songwriting and producing contributions of [the Raisens]," said the brothers' lawyer.

Images of Lizzo and songwriters during a recording session with Justin and Jeremaine Raisen during the creation of "Unhealthy" which was allegedly turned into "Truth Hurts."

Shortly after their recording sessions, the Raisens began reaching out to Lizzo's managers, to see if their song would cut her soon-to-be released EP.

They were shocked to hear the final product when it was released as "Truth Hurts" and even more dismayed when they realized they deprived their writing credits.

During a phone call in March of 2019, Lizzo allegedly admitted that "Truth Hurts" would never have been made if it were not for their work on the original song "Healthy."

Text messages between songwriters and Lizzo's producer, Ricky Reed.

But their talks hit a wall, when Lizzo supposedly warned the brothers not to pursue their lawsuit.

"Lizzo warned Justin to be wary of continuing to seek a percentage of 'Truth Hurts,' because, “you know…I’m not trying to have problems with you if you know what I’m saying…like I could be in a room with someone tomorrow that knows you…you know what I’m saying?”

The brothers are asking for writing credit and a cut of the earnings from "Truth Hurts."