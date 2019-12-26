AllHipHop
EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 69 Loses Again: Danish Rapper Wins Judgment

AllHipHop Staff
by

Tekashi 69's legal issues are following him around, even though he's locked up in an undisclosed Federal prison.

(AllHipHop News) Tekashi 69's RICO case has cost him more than a few years in Federal prison.

The rap star could have to shell out a few hundred thousand bucks in February of 2020, after losing a default judgment to a Danish rapper.

In April, Tekashi 69 born Daniel Hernandez, was sued by a musician known as Sleiman.

Sleiman said he plunked down almost $100,000 to drop verses on his song "Red Bandnna/Black Hoodie."

Tekashi 69's label 10K Projects got wind that Sleiman was preparing to release the single, and threatened him with legal action, should he release the track.

Sleiman marched into court and sued 10K and Tekashi 69 to battle over ownership of the song.

The Danish rapper ultimately dropped 10K from the lawsuit, but Tekashi 69 was not so fortunate.

Judge Pamela K. Chen granted Sleiman a default judgment since Tekashi 69 never answered to the lawsuit - he was busy testifying against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Tekashi 69 managed to wiggle out of a four-decade prison sentence last week when he was ordered to serve two years for his role in the RICO case.

Sleiman's judgment against Tekashi 69 is supposed to be finalized by February 13, 2020.

Comments
