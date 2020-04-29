A judge has signed off on Tekashi 6ix9ine's request to shoot videos around the outside of the residence where he is under house arrest.

(AllHipHop News) Fans of Tekashi 6ix9ine can look forward to a flood of new videos from the rap star, who has just been granted permission to work outside.

Earlier this week, 6ix9ine's lawyer Lance Lazzaro asked Judge Paul Engelmayer to give the rap star permission to shoot videos in his backyard.

Today, Judge Engelmayer granted Tekashi 6ix9ine's request allowed the rapper to not only shoot in his backyard but anywhere within the confines of the rented property.

Tekashi 6ix9ine will be able to work for two hours per week on one (1) specific day, which will have to be approved by his P.O.

Judge Engelmayer also barred the rapper from staying his basement too long, due to structural interferences with his GPS tracking device.

"The defendant's hours in the basement of the residence will be limited to no more than an 8-hour period per day with a schedule as determined by the Releasee and approved by the Probation Officer," Judge Engelmayer ruled.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is serving out the last few months of his two-year prison sentence in home confinement. after Judge Engelmayer freed the rap star due to his elevated risk of catching the coronavirus in prison.