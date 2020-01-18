AllHipHop
EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Associate Who Helped In Rap-A-Lot Robbery Facing 8 Years In Prison

GrouchyGreg
by

Another member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods is looking at a long stretch in prison after Tekashi 6ix9ine snitched on the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

(AllHipHop News) Another associate of Tekashi 6ix9ine is about to be shipped off to prison, and he's asking for some leniency before he receives his sentence.

Drama, real name Denard Butler, is slated to receive his judgment on January 30th, 2020 after pleading guilty to participating, as a member of a criminal organization, in a pattern of racketeering activity.

Drama was present during a shooting in March of 2018, as well as the infamous shooting inside of the Barclays Center in April of the same year.

But his lawyer claims Drama was left in the lobby of the Barclays Center because he could not get inside of the sold-out event, where the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods clashed with men affiliated with rapper Casanova.

Drama, along with Tekashi 6ix9ine, his manager Kifano "Shotti" Jordan, and other members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, is accused of robbing associates of Rap-A-Lot Records in Manhattan on April 3, 2018.

According to his lawyer, Kenneth A. Paul, Drama admitted he was involved in the altercation, but he maintains he only "placed his hands on" and "pushed some of the victims" around.

In fact, Kenneth Paul told Judge Paul Engelmayer that Drama was simply trying to further his own career as a rapper after a traumatic childhood.

"It is my sincere belief that his involvement in the instant offense stems from his desire to be part of something and to have his music career gain traction. In other words, he’s a 'hanger on,'" Kenneth Paul told Judge Engelmayer.

Kenneth Paul's lawyer is asking for a sentence reduction because a long prison stay could be counterproductive for any hopes of rehabilitation for Drama.

"Not only are prisons 'violent and dangerous,' prompting many inmates to search for protection and connections in gangs, but research has shown that prisons tend to "reinforce" gang membership," Kenneth Paul explained.

According to Federal sentencing guidelines, Drama is looking at anywhere between seven and eight years in Federal prison.

His lawyer is asking Judge Engelmayer to sentence Drama to a term of 5 years in total. 

