EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Fears The Worst As Coronavirus Spreads In Prison

Tekashi 6ix9ine's lawyer just filed an emergency order, begging the judge to reconsider his ruling and release the rapper from prison immediately due to the coronavirus.

(AllHipHop News) Rap star Tekashi 6ix9ine is not giving up his fight to get out of prison to avoid catching the coronavirus.

The rapper's lawyer Lance Lazzaro just filed more documents today (March 31st), saying it is "imperative" the rapper be released from prison as soon as possible.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, who suffers from serious asthma, claims he is at risk of dying inside of a federal prison, where he is serving out a 2-year sentence for racketeering.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, who supposed to be released on July 31st, is trying to get out early due to the pandemic and the rapid spread of the coronavirus throughout New York's prison system.

"Mr. Hernandez’s current facility has five inmates quarantined, with three inmates awaiting test results," Lance Lazzaro wrote to Judge Paul Englemayer.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is in a very weird position and is stuck in prison on a technicality.

Because Tekashi 6ix9ine acted as a cooperating witness during a week-long trial against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in September of 2019, he is not considered an inmate with the Bureau Of Prisons.

On March 25th, Judge Englemayer denied Tekashi 6ix9ine's request to be released from prison, because he had not sought an administrative review of his request with BOP administrators.

But Judge Englemayer wrote that he would have sentenced the rapper to home confinement, had he been able to foresee the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe.

"The Court would have directed that these four months be served instead in home confinement. The Court accordingly denies Mr. Hernandez's motion for relief," Judge Englemayer wrote.

The following day (March 26th), Tekashi 6ix9ine's lawyer fired off a request to the BOP for "compassionate release," however the BOP denied the desperate rapper's attempt to get out of the Queens Detention Facility, where he is being housed according to court documents.

So, his lawyer Lance Lazzaro is now asking Judge Paul Englemayer to step in due to the "extraordinary and compelling circumstances," and release the rap star from prison immediately.

So far, New York City corrections and the courts have released hundreds of inmates, who were serving short prison sentences for non-violent crimes.

To make matters more complicated, Kintea "Kooda B," McKenzie, who was convicted for taking a shot at Chief Keef in Times Square, was recently sprung from prison due to the coronavirus.

Unfortunately, Tekashi 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, has yet to become one of the inmates.to be released - yet.

"In order to protect Mr. Hernandez’s health and possible risk to his life, given his serious medical condition and the grave status of COVID-19 in our area, please find extraordinary and compelling circumstances and grant Mr. Hernandez compassionate release and modify his sentence to arrange for his immediate release from prison," Lance Lazzaro pleaded.