EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Kidnapper Makes Move To Get Out Of Jail Too

The guy accused of kidnapping Tekashi 6ix9ine at gunpoint is making a bid to get out of jail too.

Anthony "Harv" Ellison is currently awaiting sentencing after he was found guilty of kidnapping 6ix9ine at gunpoint during an internal feud between the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, over control of the direction of the rap star's career.

Ellison is using the same argument as 6ix9ine.

The gangster claims his life-long battle with asthma has put him at a heightened risk of catching the coronavirus inside of the MCC prison in Manhattan, where he is currently being held.

"Anthony Ellison is a 'vulnerable individual' He suffers from an asthmatic condition. During his incarceration at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC), the Bureau of Prisons has provided him with two inhalers to aid him with his asthmatic conditions. Given the outbreak of COVID-19 at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC), Anthony’s health and welfare is in great peril," Ellison's lawyer Deveraux Cannick wrote.

Anthony Ellison has been locked up since November of 2018 for abducting Tekashi 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez.

Since then, Ellison has been busy educating himself inside of the prison.

Ellison has completed numerous self-help programs, including an anger management class, and one on music appreciation.

According to prison officials, Anthony Ellison has also been instrumental in keeping the peace on his tier, by mediating disputes between inmates before they turn into violent conflicts.

Ellison even received a glowing letter of support from his counselor inside of MCC.

For these reasons, Ellison is asking a judge to release him on $200,000 bail, into the custody of his mother, who happens to be an NYPD police officer.

Judge Paul Engelmayer has yet to rule. However, Ellison may have his work cut out for him.

Judge Engelmayer freed Tekashi 6ix9ine to home confinement a few months early due to the pandemic, his asthma, and because he cooperated with the Feds.

And, Judge Engelmayer released Kintea "Kooda B." McKenzie, another Nine Trey member to home confinement, but the decision backfired after McKenzie hosted a party at his Brooklyn apartment, which could result in a long stint in prison when he is sentenced later this year.

Just last week, Faheem "Crippy" Walter asked Judge Engelmayer for compassionate release from the Metropolitan Correctional Center, but Judge Engelmayer shot that request down.