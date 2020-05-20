EXCLUSIVE Tekashi 6ix9ine Kidnapper Struggles To Get Legal Counsel Before Sentencing

Anthony "Harv" Ellison has not been able to access his lawyers due to a pandemic.

(AllHipHop News) The pandemic may have expedited the release of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, but it has delayed justice for the guy accused of kidnapping the rapper.

As Tekashi 6ix9ine celebrates his freedom by starting new beefs, lawyers for Anthony "Harv" Ellison are worried about counseling their client due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Due to the pandemic we have not been able to spend any meaningful time with Mr. Ellison to discuss sentencing issues and prepare for his sentencing," explained Harv's lawyer Deveraux Cannick.

As a result, Judge Paul Engelmayer has decided to push Harv's sentencing back until July.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was released from prison at the beginning of April, over his fear of catching the coronavirus in a private prison because he suffers from asthma.

So the judge allowed 6ix9ine to serve about four months of his sentence in home confinement as a reward for cooperating with the Feds and testifying against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in a blockbuster RICO trial in October of 2019.

The rapper's testimony helped earn the Feds guilty pleas or convictions against 11 members of the gang.

Harv Ellison made a similar request to be released due to his health in April, however, due to the gravity of his crime, his request was flatly denied.

Harv is facing up to 30-years to life in prison when he is sentenced on July 23, 2020.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has not been bashful about addressing his co-conspirators, even though Harv Ellison is still await sentencing, as is Kintea "Kooda B" McKenzie

During his first Instagram Live in almost two years, Tekashi 6ix9ine embraced his decision to testify against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods and branded them as the traitors.

Tekashi 6ix9ine called out his former manager Kifano "Shotti" Jordan for sleeping with the mother of his child, as well as Anthony "Harv" Ellison, who was behind the rapper's kidnapping in July of 2018.

Since his release, Tekashi 6ix9ine has feuded with Snoop Dogg, Meek Mill, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Billboard magazine.