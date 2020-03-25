AllHipHop
EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Loses Attempt To Get Out Of Prison Over Coronavirus

GrouchyGreg

The judge who sentenced Tekashi 6ix9ine to prison for racketeering is refusing to let him out of prison due to the rap star's fear of catching the coronavirus.

(AllHipHop News) Tekashi 6ix9ine's plea for his life fell on deaf ears because Judge Paul Engelmayer has refused to let the rap star out of prison.

On Monday, 6ix9ine's lawyer Lance Lazzaro filed a motion to have the rap star released from prison a few months early, because he has severe asthma.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, who is supposed to be released at the end of July, wanted the judge to let him out and serve the rest of his 24-month sentence for racketeering in the safety of his home.

But lead prosecutor Geoffrey Berman opposed 6ix9ine's bid to get out of prison early, as the coronavirus spreads throughout New York.

Last night, Lance Lazzaro fired back at Berman and the Feds, claiming they were being too harsh on the rapper, who cooperated against his former gang, the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Superimposed1585161665645

"The Court is constrained to deny Mr. Hernandez's request. Having canvassed potential sources of legal authority, the Court concludes that it lacks the legal authority to thus modify his sentence. And counsel for Mr. Hernandez, in his letters, has not identified any available such authority," wrote Judge Paul Engelmayer.

In an unfortunate twist for the rapper, Judge Engelmayer said he would have released the rapper to home confinement, had he been able to see the worldwide pandemic.

"Had the Court known that sentencing Mr. Hernandez to serve the final four months of his term in a federal prison would have exposed him to a heightened health risk, the Court would have directed that these four months be served instead in home confinement. The Court accordingly denies Mr. Hernandez's motion for relief," Judge Engelmayer ruled.

