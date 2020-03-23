AllHipHop
EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine May Have Coronavirus, Wants Out Of Prison

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been experiencing shortness of breath behind bars, and fears he may have the coronavirus, so he's trying to get out of prison.

(AllHipHop News) Rap star Tekashi 6ix9ine may already have the deadly coronavirus, so he is asking a judge to let him out of prison.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was due to be released from prison on July 31st, 2020 after serving a 24-month sentence for racketeering with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, told a judge his life-long fight with asthma has put his life in danger, thanks to the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 aka the coronavirus.

The Brooklyn rapper has been exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus, but he cannot get the proper medical treatment he needs.

6ix9ine started complaining of shortness of breath earlier this week, but the warden of the undisclosed prison housing the rap star refused to allow him to go to the hospital to get medical treatment, even though the facility's medical director believed he should see a doctor.

Superimposed1584944766992

"Given that Mr. Hernandez is at very high risk of death or serious complications if he contracts the coronavirus, please issue an order modifying his sentence to allow him to begin home confinement immediately," Tekashi 6ix9ine's attorney Lance Lazzaro said. "Most inmates with his 24-month sentence would already be on home

confinement or a half-way house, but as your Honor may recall, Mr. Hernandez’s status as a cooperating witness and a government hold has made him ineligible for these programs."

Tekashi 6ix9ine is asking for an immediate modification of his sentence so he can be released to serve out his prison sentence at home.

This time, 6ix9ine may actually have a legitimate shot at getting out his prison sentence a few months early.

An outbreak of the coronavirus is spreading throughout New York's prison system.

According to the latest reports, 38 inmates on Rikers Island have tested positive for the coronavirus, including high-profile inmate Harvey Weinstein. 

