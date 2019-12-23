EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Ordered To Forfeit Cash From Drug Deal

(AllHipHop News) The Feds are after a paltry amount of cash Tekashi 6ix9ine earned while he was running wild with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

In addition to slapping the rap star with a $35,000 fine, the Feds are going after $2,000 6ix9ine made brokering a drug deal in Brooklyn back in the summer of 2018.

Just like the gang's imprisoned Godfather Mel Murda, Tekashi 6ix9ine will also have to send his money to Treasury Assets Forfeiture Fund.

If he doesn't pay the money, the Feds could start seizing his assets and property, although its doubtful Tekashi 6ix9ine would have a problem paying off his fines since he reportedly signed a record deal worth an estimated $10 million.

During his sentencing on December 18th, Tekashi 6ix9ne, born Daniel Hernandez, offered to pay the medical bills for several people whom he victimized as a member of the Nine Trey.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was sent to prison for two years after he decided to cooperate with the Feds in a RICO conspiracy against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's testimony helped secure plea deals and convictions for all 12 of the defendants charged in the case.