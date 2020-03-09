AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine's Former Gang Associate "Nuke" Appeals 17-Year Sentence

GrouchyGreg

Another member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods will take a shot at appealing his lengthy prison sentence

(AllHipHop News) A Nine Trey Gangsta Blood member who was taken down with the help of Tekashi 6ix9ine is appealing his prison sentence.

Last month,  Judge Paul Engelmayer sentenced Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack to almost two decades in prison after he was convicted of drug-dealing and racketeering.

Mack's fate was sealed during a two-week trial last September, which starred his former gang associate, Tekashi 6ix9ine, in his biggest performance to date.

The rainbow-haired rapper testified that Mack was a high-ranking member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods while detailing the gang's organizational structure, as well as their drug dealing operations throughout Brooklyn.

During Mack's trial, it was revealed that he h had flipped an NYPD Sergeant named Arlicia Robinson, who helped the gang distribute heroin and fentanyl throughout Brooklyn between 2017 and 2018.

Sergeant Robinson is slated to be sentenced later this month, while Tekashi 6ix9ine was hit with a mere two years thanks to his cooperation with the Feds.

Aljermiah Mack's lawyer Louis V. Fasulo confirmed he was planning to fight the sentence 17-year sentence.

Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack is the latest defendant to launch an appeal.

Aaron "Bat" Young's lawyers are appealing his 20-year sentence, as is Tekashi 6ix9ine's former manager Kifano "Shotti" Jordan, who is also fighting his 15-year sentence.

And, Roland "Ro Murda" Martin is appealing his five-year sentence Even though he received a 24-month reduction after he was stabbed in prison for renouncing the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Common Is Cool With Being Labeled A Sex Symbol

Common doesn't "box himself in" when it comes to sexuality.

Fatima Barrie

Tea Company Fined $1 Million Over IG Ads With Cardi B. And Others

Popular Instagram tea brand Teami has been fined a hefty amount for their ads.

Fatima Barrie

DaBaby Slaps Female At Florida Show And Gets Booed Off The Stage

DaBaby just scored another hit - on a fan! The rap star is accused of smacking a woman at his show in Florida!

AllHipHop Staff

by

emdot84

Nick Cannon: Our Beef "Might Have Gotten A Little Too Intense" For Eminem & 50 Cent

Do you want to see Fiddy trade jokes with Mariah Carey's ex-husband?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Cynthia Dababy

Benny the Butcher Looking For New Rappers With Features Challenge

Benny the Butcher announced a new challenge on Instagram and not one, but three rappers are going to get put on!

Fatima Barrie

by

AlPoe

Benzino, Coolio Set "Love Goals" On Oprah's OWN Network

"Love Goals" is a celebrity couple therapy show featuring Benzino, Coolio, Spinderella, and more.

Fatima Barrie

Kendrick Lamar Launches A New "At Service" Company

K-Dot took to social to announce his partnership with friend and collaborator Dave Free present to the world what they are calling an “at service company.”

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

KIMSPICE

Kafani Accused Of Threatening His Girl In Million Dollar Fraud Case

Instagram gets rapper Kafani's bail revoked and puts his ex-girlfriend in danger!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Noname

Post Malone Squashes Rumors He's Binging On Drugs

Post Malone denied he's hooked on drugs after a video surfaced of the singer falling to the ground.

AllHipHop Staff

Trinidad Authorities Shocked By Nicki's Husband Sex Offender Status

Nicki Minaj’s husband didn’t let U.S. authorities know about his visit to Nicki Minaj’s hometown.

Fatima Barrie