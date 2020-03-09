EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine's Former Gang Associate "Nuke" Appeals 17-Year Sentence

Another member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods will take a shot at appealing his lengthy prison sentence

(AllHipHop News) A Nine Trey Gangsta Blood member who was taken down with the help of Tekashi 6ix9ine is appealing his prison sentence.

Last month, Judge Paul Engelmayer sentenced Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack to almost two decades in prison after he was convicted of drug-dealing and racketeering.

Mack's fate was sealed during a two-week trial last September, which starred his former gang associate, Tekashi 6ix9ine, in his biggest performance to date.

The rainbow-haired rapper testified that Mack was a high-ranking member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods while detailing the gang's organizational structure, as well as their drug dealing operations throughout Brooklyn.

During Mack's trial, it was revealed that he h had flipped an NYPD Sergeant named Arlicia Robinson, who helped the gang distribute heroin and fentanyl throughout Brooklyn between 2017 and 2018.

Sergeant Robinson is slated to be sentenced later this month, while Tekashi 6ix9ine was hit with a mere two years thanks to his cooperation with the Feds.

Aljermiah Mack's lawyer Louis V. Fasulo confirmed he was planning to fight the sentence 17-year sentence.

Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack is the latest defendant to launch an appeal.

Aaron "Bat" Young's lawyers are appealing his 20-year sentence, as is Tekashi 6ix9ine's former manager Kifano "Shotti" Jordan, who is also fighting his 15-year sentence.

And, Roland "Ro Murda" Martin is appealing his five-year sentence Even though he received a 24-month reduction after he was stabbed in prison for renouncing the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.