AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Says Bogus Signature On Contract With Danish Rapper

GrouchyGreg

Tekashi 6ix9ine has finally responded to a Danish rapper who claims he was stiffed out of $100,000 for a single that was never released.

(AllHipHop News) Tekashi 6ix9ine is fighting back in one of the many lawsuits the imprisoned rapper is facing.

In April of 2019, a Danish artist who goes by the name of Sleiman sued 6ix9ine and his label Ten Thousand Projects over the release of "Red Bandnna/Black Hoodie."

Sleiman said he paid $100,000 for the rap star's vocals and the right to release the song, but Ten Thousand Projects and 6ix9ine blocked the release of the single.

Sleiman sued because his deal fell apart when he couldn't release "Red Bandnna/Black Hoodie."

In December of 2019, Sleiman went for a default judgment because 6ix9ine never replied to the lawsuit - he was too busy fighting off RICO charges for running wild with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Well 6ix9ine has just filed his reply, and he is offering up an interesting defense - his signature was forged on Sleiman's contract.

While 6ix9ine admitted he took some amount of money in connection with the track, "Hernandez did not, in his individual capacity or on behalf of Tekashi69 Publishing, Inc., execute the 'Sideartist Agreement' and that the signature that appears thereon is not the signature of Hernandez.," explained Tekashi 6ix9ine's lawyer Brian D. Caplan, Esq.

Superimposed1584899080350

Tekashi has a second line of defense if the contract he supposedly never signed is deemed valid.

The rap star says his contract with Sleiman calls "to resolve any disputes" in Copenhagen City Court and that the complaint is not even supposed to be heard in the United States.

6ix9ine has had a rough week, filled with lawsuits. Fashion Nova sued Tekashi 6ix9ine for $2.5 million over a botched contract.

And an unidentified woman hit 6ix9ine with a $150 million lawsuit after she was shot as he allegedly tried to kill his former pal Snow Billy, who also decided to sue the rapper last week. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kanye West Plays Saint And Helps Hundreds In Need

While many brothers and sisters of this world are suffering because of the coronavirus pandemic, Kanye is stepping up to do his share by helping the hungry.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Johnpeter123

Ice Cube's Big3 Launching Quarantined TV Tournament

The Big3 is slated to air on TV, despite the coronavirus disruption.

Fatima Barrie

Reward Offered For Information In Murder Of Tee Grizzley's Aunt

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of Tee Grizzley’s aunt’s murderer.

Fatima Barrie

EXCLUSIVE: Woman After Game's "Born To Rap" Profits To Satisfy $7 Million Judgment

Game could lose all of the proceeds from his latest album "Born To Rap" to a woman who is trying to get $7 million out of the Compton legend!

Nolan Strong

by

important _info

Karrueche Calls Out People Calling Coronavirus The "Chinese Virus"

Donald Trump continues to use the phrase in press conferences and on Twitter.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Mellowmel

Rihanna Donates $5 Million to Coronavirus Response Efforts

Rihanna gives millions to relief efforts, amid COVID-19.

AllHipHop Staff

Mike Tyson Says Eminem “Knows What It’s Like To Be A N##ga”

Eminem awkwardly reacts to Mike Tyson’s bold statement during an episode of Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson.

Fatima Barrie

by

PointGuard_QB

Drake Tests Negative For COVID-19

Drake says he’s tested negative for the coronavirus, after hanging out with Kevin Durant who has tested positive.

Fatima Barrie

by

MattBane

Gmac Cash’s “Coronavirus” Song Goes Viral

Detroit rapper Gmac Cash has dropped a light-hearted, yet informative song about COVID-19.

Fatima Barrie

LISTEN: Kanye West, Taylor Swift's Full “Famous” Call Leaked

The pair’s 2016 phone call about the controversial lyrics has been leaked.

AllHipHop Staff