EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Says Bogus Signature On Contract With Danish Rapper

Tekashi 6ix9ine has finally responded to a Danish rapper who claims he was stiffed out of $100,000 for a single that was never released.

(AllHipHop News) Tekashi 6ix9ine is fighting back in one of the many lawsuits the imprisoned rapper is facing.

In April of 2019, a Danish artist who goes by the name of Sleiman sued 6ix9ine and his label Ten Thousand Projects over the release of "Red Bandnna/Black Hoodie."

Sleiman said he paid $100,000 for the rap star's vocals and the right to release the song, but Ten Thousand Projects and 6ix9ine blocked the release of the single.

Sleiman sued because his deal fell apart when he couldn't release "Red Bandnna/Black Hoodie."

In December of 2019, Sleiman went for a default judgment because 6ix9ine never replied to the lawsuit - he was too busy fighting off RICO charges for running wild with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Well 6ix9ine has just filed his reply, and he is offering up an interesting defense - his signature was forged on Sleiman's contract.

While 6ix9ine admitted he took some amount of money in connection with the track, "Hernandez did not, in his individual capacity or on behalf of Tekashi69 Publishing, Inc., execute the 'Sideartist Agreement' and that the signature that appears thereon is not the signature of Hernandez.," explained Tekashi 6ix9ine's lawyer Brian D. Caplan, Esq.

Tekashi has a second line of defense if the contract he supposedly never signed is deemed valid.

The rap star says his contract with Sleiman calls "to resolve any disputes" in Copenhagen City Court and that the complaint is not even supposed to be heard in the United States.

6ix9ine has had a rough week, filled with lawsuits. Fashion Nova sued Tekashi 6ix9ine for $2.5 million over a botched contract.

And an unidentified woman hit 6ix9ine with a $150 million lawsuit after she was shot as he allegedly tried to kill his former pal Snow Billy, who also decided to sue the rapper last week.