EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Says He's At Risk Of Dying As Coronavirus Spreads In New York Prisons

(AllHipHop News) Tekashi 6ix9ine is begging a judge to let him out of jail immediately because he is not just fighting for his freedom - he's fighting for his life.

Earlier today, Federal prosecutor Geoffrey Berman filed documents opposing Tekashi 6ix9ine's request to be released from prison early, due to an outbreak of the coronavirus spreading throughout New York prisons.

On Monday, Tekashi 6ix9ine asked Judge Paul Engelmayer to release him to home confinement, to serve out the rest of his 24-month prison sentence.

Tekashi 6ix9ine suffers from asthma, and he believes he's now at a high risk of death If he remains imprisoned any longer.

"Mr. Hernandez has done everything that the government has ever asked, and in return, the government now opposes Mr. Hernandez’s request for home confinement, in an attempt to protect his health, based upon his inability to perform an administrative function which the government itself has made impossible," 6ix9ine's attorney Lance Lazzaro said.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is also furious at the government for being so heavy-handed, considering the worldwide havoc the coronavirus is wreaking on everything and everyone, around the world.

In fact, New York is now the new epicenter of the outbreak in the United States with Almost 16,000 confirmed cases.

And, the virus is spreading throughout the prisons in the state, infecting 52 inmates and 30 staffers so far, including infamous prisoner Harvey Weinstein.

It is getting so risky inside of the prisons, that earlier today, Mayor Bill de Blasio agreed to release 500 non-violent offenders from Rikers Island.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's lawyer Lance Lazzaro blasted prosecutors after the Brooklyn rapper cooperated and helped convict a dozen members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods during a sensational trial last September.

"It is somewhat ironic and extremely unfair that, given Mr. Hernandez has provided substantial assistance to the government and the government maintains a hold on Mr. Hernandez as a cooperator, the government has effectively prevented him from being a BOP [Federal Bureau of Prisoners] prisoner and the government now opposes Mr. Hernandez’s release because he has not made an administrative appeal with BOP," Lance Lazzaro said. "Most inmates with Mr. Hernandez’s 24-month sentence would already be on home confinement or a half-way house."

Tekashi 6ix9ine is asking the judge to strongly consider his motion, and release him to house arrest in light of the unprecedented health crisis in the United States.

"Given Mr. Hernandez’s high risk of death or serious complications if he contracts COVID-19, please issue an order modifying his sentence to allow him to begin home confinement immediately," Lance Lazzaro wrote in his motion.