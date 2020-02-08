EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued By Rapper Yung Gordon For Stealing "Stoopid"

(AllHipHop News) Tekashi 6ix9ine is being sued by another rapper named Yung Gordon, who claims the incarcerated rapper stole his radio drop and turned it into his hit record "Stoopid."

Yung Gordon, who hails from Miami, is suing Tekashi69, producer Tay Keith and publishing company Create Music Group.

Yung Gordon says he was working with a promotional company called Take Money Promotions, which was helping him to secure radio drops, or short promotional audio clips, which usually run over the music before or during DJ's mixshow.

Yung Gordon claims he sent a 9-second drop to Take Money with featuring his original music.

According to Yung Gordon, after he sent over his drop, Take Money passed off the music to Tekashi 6ix9ine, who allegedly stole it and turned it into his song "Stoopid."

The theft was so egregious that the video version of the song also opens with a recording of the drop written and performed by Yung Gordon.

"Stoopid" ended up being a huge smash for Tekashi 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez. The song has been certified platinum, while the video has racked up over 180,000,000 views on YouTube.

Tekashi 6ix9ine and his publishing company Create Music allegedly refused to answer Yung Gordon's calls when he tried to find out what was going on.

Yung Gordon even had the "Stoopid" video temporarily removed from

YouTube, but the visuals were quickly put back up.

"Despite the notice to all parties the Defendants continue to distribute and profit off of Plaintiff's copyrighted work. The infringement by the Defendants is willful, as evidenced by their continuing infringement and by the fact that none of the Defendants have neither sought nor obtained a license from the owners of the rights," Yung Gordon's lawyer said in the complaint.