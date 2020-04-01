AllHipHop
EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Wins Early Release

GrouchyGreg

Tekashi 6ix9ine was just granted his release from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(AllHipHop News) Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is coming home from prison four months earlier than expected.

Today (April 1st), the Feds revealed they will no longer fight the rap star's release from prison due an outbreak of the coronavirus.

"In light of the analysis under Section 3553(a) detailed during the defendant’s sentencing and the Court’s March 25 Order, in the event the Court finds “extraordinary and compelling reasons” presented by the defendant’s medical condition, placing him at high risk during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Government does not oppose the defendant’s motion for compassionate release," lead prosecutor Geoffrey Berman wrote to Judge Paul Engelmayer.

This clears the way for Judge Engelmayer to free the rapper from the Queens Detention Facility, due to the spread of the coronavirus inside of the prison.

Earlier today, AllHipHop.com broke the news that Judge Engelmayer would free the rap star if the Feds did not object.

Superimposed1585751229898

Tekashi 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, was finishing up his two-year prison sentence for racketeering with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

The rapper's cooperation with the Feds earned him a very light sentence in comparison to his former associates, who were rounded up with the rapper in November of 2018.

A dozen members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods were hit with prison terms ranging from two to 20 years, for drug dealing, slashings, kidnapping and several brazen shootings.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, who was facing over 40 years in prison, was hit with a two-year sentence, with time served, paving the way for his release on July 31st, 2020.

But thanks to today's ruling, Tekashi 6ix9ine will be allowed to finish the rest of his prison sentence under house arrest. 

Superimposed1585770858172
