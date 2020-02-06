AllHipHop
Login

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi69's Barclays Gunman Facing 96 Months For Shooting & Throwing Up Gang Signs

Nolan Strong
by

The guy accused of firing off a gun inside of the Barclays Center during Tekashi69's run-in with Casanova is going to spend at least 8 years in the slammer.

(AllHipHop News) If the Feds have their way, the guy who shot up Barclays Center on behalf of Tekashi69 will be in prison for the next eight years.

U.S. Prosecutor Geoffrey Berman just presented his sentencing request for Fuguan "Fu Banga" Lovick to Judge Paul Engelmayer.

Fu Banga entered into a guilty plea in May of 2019, after it was revealed Tekashi69 would be testifying against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, who were charged in a sweeping RICO indictment in November of 2018.

Tekashi69, born Daniel Hernandez, ended up testifying against the gang during the trials of Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack and Anthony "Harv" Ellison.

Fu Banga was indicted for letting off a shot inside of the Barclays Center in April of 2018 just before a boxing match between Adrien Broner and Jessie Vargas.

Tekashi69 and his gang were grossly outnumbered by rival Casanova and his crew when they crossed paths backstage.

In a letter to the court, Fu Banga's lawyer admitted his client fired the round after he panicked at the sight of the wall of men rushing towards Tekashi69 and his associates.

However, Prosecutor Geoffrey Berman has branded Fu Banga as a hardened criminal, who knew precisely what he was doing, because he flashed the Nine Trey hand sign after blasting off his shot.

"After the shooting, the defendant waived the Nine Trey hand sign in front of his rivals. In other words, not only did he apparently feel no shame in what he had done, but he was actually proud of it," Geoffrey Berman explained.

Geoffrey Berman said Fu Banga is old enough to know better, especially considering his long history of run-in's with the law.

"This was not the conduct of a young man with little life experience. The defendant discharged a gun inside the Barclays Center in furtherance of his membership in a violent gang just four months shy of his 40th birthday," Geoffrey Berman said.

Geoffrey Berman is asking Judge Paul Engelmayer to sentence Fu Banga to 96 months in jail on February 10th.

Comment