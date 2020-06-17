AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Wack 100's Business Targeted Over Game's $7 Million Debt

Nolan Strong

The woman seeking to collect her $7 million from rap star Game is going after his manager, Wack 100, whom she believes is helping the rapper hide his property.

(AllHipHop News) The woman after rap star Game for her $7 million judgment is leaving no stone unturned.

Priscilla Rainey filed court documents, seeking ticket financial information from Fifth Amendment Entertainment, the management firm owned by Game's manager, Cash "Wack 100" Jones.

Rainey filed a motion to compel Wack 100 and 5th Amendment Entertainment into court because he allegedly blew off a deposition and ignored her subpoena.

"This motion is made upon the further grounds that the requests are relevant to the discovery of assets or financial interests of Judgment Debtor, Jayceon Terrell Taylor and the refusal to respond is without justification," wrote Priscilla Rainey's lawyer Michael Jason Lee, Esq.

Priscilla Rainey has been targeting Game's business entities in her quest to collect her fortune from the Compton rapper.

Rainey sued Game for groping her in a Los Angeles bar during a taping of his 2015 reality show "She's Got Game."

Priscilla Rainey won a default judgment in 2016, and she has been attempting to collect the judgment ever since.

Game appealed the verdict in 2016. He attempted to fight the legal action by suing Viacom, claiming the company failed to properly vet the contestants, but a judge tossed the lawsuit in June of 2018.

Eventually, the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit ruled in favor of Priscilla Rainey in October of 2019, leaving her free and clear to collect the judgment.

Since then, Priscilla Rainey has seized control of Game's record label L.A. Prolific and has subpoenaed the label's distributor, eOne.

And, earlier this month, Priscilla Rainey seized control of Game's publishing royalties derived from performing rights organization BMI, which administers over 300 of his songs.

Last month, Priscilla Rainey also asked a judge for a restraining order against Wack 100, to stop them from conspiring to hide his assets, including his house and the trademarks to his rap moniker.

Both Game and Wack 100 vowed that Priscilla Rainey would never see a penny.

"Let's get one thing very CLEAR: that thirsty Gatorade mascot of a transvestite WILL NEVER see $10,000,000 or anything close 2 a penny of my money," Game publicly stated. "Soon as I'm home, me & my lawyers will EAT THIS CASE like a box of Minion Twinkies on sale at Walmart!"

Wack 100 added: "Last time I checked #Wack💯owned all royalties to born to Rap . 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ And I don’t owe the b##ch a dime," Wack 100 proclaimed.

That may soon change since Rainey is being dogged in the pursuit of her money.

Take a look: 

Wack 100 Business Targeted
AllHipHop
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T.I. Hits The Atlanta Streets To Protest Rayshard Brooks' Death; Mayor Announces Police Reforms

T.I. addressed demonstrators in the streets protesting the death of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot and killed by cops in Atlanta over the weekend.

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Announces New Music Is Coming

Are you looking to hear fresh tunes from the Bardi Gang leader?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

hiphopza

Ice Cube Offers Up $100k To Keep "Looters" Out Of Jail"

Ice Cube willing to pay for the damages and property stolen from a Walmart superstore in Florida.

AllHipHop Staff

by

RichBX

George Floyd's Six-Year-Old Thanks Kanye For College Funds

George Floyd's daughter expressed gratitude to Kanye for his multimillion-dollar donation to her future.

AllHipHop Staff

The Game Not Stressing Over Paying $7 Million Judgment: "Money Aint S##t"

Game's royalties have been seized, and so has his album "Born 2 Rap," but the rapper remains as defiant as ever over a $7 million judgment.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

mrmario100

6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj's "Trollz" Video Reportedly Did Not Break YouTube's Hip Hop Views Record

"Paid advertising views on YouTube will no longer be considered when looking at a 24-hour record debut."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Wayne And Nicki Minaj Confirm New Album

Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj confirmed they have a brand new project in the works during an episode of Young Money Radio.

AllHipHop Staff

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch's "Rockstar" Holds Onto No. 1 For A Second Week

Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, and The Weeknd round out the latest Top 3.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Pusha T A First-Time Dad With Son Nigel Brixx

Pusha T and his wife Virginia are celebrating the birth of their new baby boy, Nigel Brixx.

AllHipHop Staff

Queen Latifah Co-Signs Billy Porter's Comments About Black Lives Matter & The LGBT Community

Some activists are trying to promote intersectionality among the demonstrators calling for justice for all African-Americans.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)