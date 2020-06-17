EXCLUSIVE: Wack 100's Business Targeted Over Game's $7 Million Debt

The woman seeking to collect her $7 million from rap star Game is going after his manager, Wack 100, whom she believes is helping the rapper hide his property.

Priscilla Rainey filed court documents, seeking ticket financial information from Fifth Amendment Entertainment, the management firm owned by Game's manager, Cash "Wack 100" Jones.

Rainey filed a motion to compel Wack 100 and 5th Amendment Entertainment into court because he allegedly blew off a deposition and ignored her subpoena.

"This motion is made upon the further grounds that the requests are relevant to the discovery of assets or financial interests of Judgment Debtor, Jayceon Terrell Taylor and the refusal to respond is without justification," wrote Priscilla Rainey's lawyer Michael Jason Lee, Esq.

Priscilla Rainey has been targeting Game's business entities in her quest to collect her fortune from the Compton rapper.

Rainey sued Game for groping her in a Los Angeles bar during a taping of his 2015 reality show "She's Got Game."

Priscilla Rainey won a default judgment in 2016, and she has been attempting to collect the judgment ever since.

Game appealed the verdict in 2016. He attempted to fight the legal action by suing Viacom, claiming the company failed to properly vet the contestants, but a judge tossed the lawsuit in June of 2018.

Eventually, the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit ruled in favor of Priscilla Rainey in October of 2019, leaving her free and clear to collect the judgment.

Since then, Priscilla Rainey has seized control of Game's record label L.A. Prolific and has subpoenaed the label's distributor, eOne.

And, earlier this month, Priscilla Rainey seized control of Game's publishing royalties derived from performing rights organization BMI, which administers over 300 of his songs.

Last month, Priscilla Rainey also asked a judge for a restraining order against Wack 100, to stop them from conspiring to hide his assets, including his house and the trademarks to his rap moniker.

Both Game and Wack 100 vowed that Priscilla Rainey would never see a penny.

"Let's get one thing very CLEAR: that thirsty Gatorade mascot of a transvestite WILL NEVER see $10,000,000 or anything close 2 a penny of my money," Game publicly stated. "Soon as I'm home, me & my lawyers will EAT THIS CASE like a box of Minion Twinkies on sale at Walmart!"

Wack 100 added: "Last time I checked #Wack💯owned all royalties to born to Rap . 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ And I don’t owe the b##ch a dime," Wack 100 proclaimed.

That may soon change since Rainey is being dogged in the pursuit of her money.

