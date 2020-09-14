EXCLUSIVE: Warren G. Rolled Up On Biggie On His Block To Squash Tupac Beef

Warren G. reveals how he personally tried to end the beef between Tupac and Biggie before it became fatal.

Additional reporting by Chuck "Jigsaw" Creekmur

(AllHipHop News) There have been movies and documentaries made on the infamous “beef” between Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G.

Two of the greatest stars Hip-Hop has ever seen, their brotherhood was marred with street conflict and squad clashes, all allegedly manipulated as power plays by wicked people in the industry, gang members and some crooked cops

Many recall Pac and Big’s early comradery which became so volatile that it also birthed tragedy.

But it didn’t have to end like it did with both rapper's unsolved murders — which also blasted a hole in the heart of the culture.

At least that is what Warren G believed.

One of the leading voices in West Coast Hip-Hop at the time, Warren knew that someone had to try to and squash what went on to become called the “East Coast/ West Coast” war.

Def Jam’s first male West Coast rapper flew out to New York and traveled to Brooklyn to have a difficult conversation with Biggie— one that he believed would lead to a peaceful resolution.

Warren G spoke exclusively to AllHipHop about his efforts to change the course of rap history as a peacemaker, long before the summits and conferences that happened after their unfortunate demises.

“I went over on Biggie's street and got at him straight up,” Warren G told AllHipHop.com. “I said man what's going on with you and Tupac?

"And he [B.I.G] was just like, ‘You know, it's just he's [Tupac] trippin.’ And you know he was telling me about the whole thing. He said 'I didn't have nothing to do it none of that s##t,'" Warren recalled referencing Tupac's shooting at The Quad recording studios in times square on November 29th, 1994.

The “Regulator” went into big brother mode and vowed to talk to Tupac to cool things down.

“And I said well man, I'm gonna try to get at him and try to squash that s##t between y'all cause this s##t is some bulls##t."

And, true to his word, Warren talked to Pac about it but by then it was too late.

"I couldn't get the point across to Pac because he was moving a lot and just doing his thing," Warren G. said.

“And then there was other things that happened to where it made it get even worse. But I was I was definitely trying to ease that s##t and change that s##t,” Warren G. shared.

“I used to tell Snoop, 'man like they don't show me nothing but love out this motherf##ker (New York).”

History reflects that most people on the East Coast, showed the Left Coast love.

However, Tupac Shakur died 24 years ago today, on September 13th, 1996.

While he spent much of the last part of his life spewing about being betrayed by Biggie, he was murdered in Las Vegas, Nevada, reportedly by enemies local to his beloved California.

Recently, singer Keyshia Cole said that she was with Tupac the day he was killed.

On Fat Joe’s Instagram Live show, Keyshia revealed that the “Hail Mary” rapper planned to leave Death Row and sign to Quincy Jones’ record label.

“I actually did know him (Tupac),” Cole said. ”He wanted to sign me to Quincy Jones when he was with Kidada, Quincy’s daughter, and he was gonna leave Death Row and go to sign with Quincy.”

Keyshia's brother Nuttso is a member of Pac’s group, The Outlawz. She was also 16 years old at the time and Pac advised her to stay away from Death Row.

“He wanted me to go over there because he said that 'Death Row was not the place for kids,'” Keyshia Cole said.