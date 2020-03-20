AllHipHop
EXCLUSIVE: Woman After Game's "Born To Rap" Profits To Satisfy $7 Million Judgment

Nolan Strong

A woman who won a $7 million judgment against Game claims he set up a new shell company to hide money to avoid paying her. Now she wants the money from his album "Born To Rap!"

(AllHipHop News) A woman seeking to collect a $7 million judgment against Game is ramping up her attempts to get her money.

Priscilla Rainey sued Game in 2015, over claims Game sexually assaulted her during a taping of his VH1 reality show "She Got Game."

Game has always maintained his innocence, however he blew off a series of key court dates and eventually lost a default judgment to Rainey which he vowed to never pay.

Rainey won a civil judgement against Game totalling $7,130,100 in November of 2016.

To make matters worse, a judge upheld the verdict against Game in October of 2019 and ordered the rap star to pay Rainey the full $7 million.

However, in new court documents Priscilla Rainey says Game is still ducking payments by using shell companies and now she's filed an emergency motion to get at the profits from his latest album, Born To Rap.

Rainey claims Game released Born To Rap under an independent label called Prolific Records, using a shell company called LA Prolific to deliberately divert revenues from Rainey.

Now, Rainey is seeking the "assignment of any and all rights, title and interest of Judgment Debtor in any money, property, or payments due Judgment Debtor from LA Prolific in the form of, among other things, commission, royalties, contract receivables, deferred compensation, income, wages, payroll, salary, accounts receivable.

Rainey also believes there's a lot more money due to Rainey from LA Prolific to Game in the future, if she can find the cash.

According to Rainey, she has been the "victim of Taylor’s outlaw mentality, and his actions have irreparably prejudiced Rainey by depriving her of her right to recovery."

So far, Priscilla Rainey has only been able to collect $47,674, or .6%, over the past three years.

