EXCLUSIVE: XXXTentacion Alleged Killer Scared Of Dying; Writes Letter Seeking Bond

GrouchyGreg

One of XXXTentacion's alleged killers is now pleading for his own life as the coronavirus spreads around the Broward County Jail.

(AllHipHop News) One of the guys accused of murdering rap star XXXTentacion is begging a judge to spare his, according to a letter obtained by AllHipHop.com.

Dedrick Williams is one of four men being held without bond over the brutal, broad daylight execution of XXXTentacion in front of a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida in June of 2018.

Williams wrote an emotionally charged letter to Judge Michael Usan, pleading to be released on bond until the pandemic "blows over."

"I am sending you this letter to save my life," Dedrick Williams' letter begins. "Recently a deputy at the Broward County main jail gave an inmate the coronavirus. This matter makes me afraid because my immune system is very weak. And here at the jail they aren't testing anyone...

"I am asking to be given a bond so I can avoid catching the coronavirus. Even if it's only to be out on bond and have and house arrest until this disease blows over," Dedrick Williams wrote to Judge Usan.

Williams noted he has not been in trouble during the 24 months he has been incarcerated while awaiting trial for XXXTentacion's death.

In one final ironic plea to Judge Usan, Dedrick Williams asked Judge Usan to make a decision that could spare his life so "his children won't be without a father."

"I ask for this request so my children won't be without a father and my mom without a son. Please and thank you judge and I hope that you and your family are safe as well," Dedrick Williams wrote to the Judge.

In addition to Dedrick Williams, his co-conspirators, Michael Boatwright, Robert Allen, and Trayvon Newsome are also facing capital murder and armed robbery charges.

Untitled design (13)
