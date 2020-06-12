AllHipHop
EXCLUSIVE: XXXtentacion Murder Suspect DEMANDS More Money For P.I.

Nolan Strong

(AllHipHop News) One of the four suspects accused of gunning down XXXtentacion is asking the government to help in mounting his defense.

Dedrick Williams is charged with Capital Homicide along with three other accomplices.

Williams, Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome ,and Robert Allen are accused of stalking XXXtentacion and then gunned him down during a botched robbery outside of a motorcycle shop in Deerfield Beach, Florida on June 18th, 2018.

Earlier this week, Williams filed a motion with the court, seeking another $10,000 to hire a private investigator.

"Defendant requires the assistance of a private investigator to assist in preparing the defense of this matter," wrote Williams' lawyer Mauricio Padilla.

XXXTentacion Lawsuit

Dedrick Williams wants to hire a licensed private investigator named Taylor D. Wasser so he can interview and locate witnesses, locate documents, perform background checks and research factual issues.

Williams' latest request for money comes almost a year after Williams' last request for some cash from the government. In June of 2019, he was awarded $20,000 for an electronic evidence expert and another $10,000 for a private investigator.

According to Dedrick Williams, he is broke and "indignant" and if he loses the high-stakes case, he could be executed since he is charged with Capital Homicide.

"Defendants defense in this cause will be irreparably hampered and his right to fair trial and due process of law would be jeopardized if he cannot obtain the services of an investigator to assist him in the preparation of his defense," Padilla said.

All four of the suspects are due in court for a hearing on August 21st, 2020.

