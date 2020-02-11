AllHipHop
Login

EXCLUSIVE: XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Loses Fight For Bond

GrouchyGreg
by
-edited

A judge recently ruled there is plenty of evidence to prove one of the men accused of killing XXXTentacion should remain locked up.

(AllHipHop News) One of the four men accused of shooting and killing rap star XXXTentacion has been denied bond.

In September of 2019, Trayvon Newsome's lawyer filed documents with the court, claiming he was legally entitled to be bonded out until his trial for the murder.

Newsome was in court last week, where prosecutors presented more evidence to Judge Michael Usan during an Arthur Hearing to support two charges: first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Superimposed1581429247726

Trayvon Newsome, along with Robert Allen, Michael Boatwright, and Dedrick Williams, has been charged with Capital Homicide.

The men could be executed by the state of Florida for stalking XXXTentacion and then senselessly killing the rap star during a botched robbery outside a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida in June of 2018.

Comments
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Blasts Artists That Are Trying To Sound Like Him
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
inf
infdidnt this clown steal Dej Loaf whole style lol
Malika Haqq Reveals Rapper O.T. Genesis Is Her Baby’s Father
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
1
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDMy man OT
Lil Wayne Earns His Fifth No. 1 Album With 'Funeral'
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Nicki Minaj On Not Collaborating With Kendrick Lamar Yet: He Don't Wanna Get Washed
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
5
Last Reply· by
coastwest
coastwestBusta and Em were doing the animated, voice-changing shit way before her. She's no pioneer.
Omarion Discusses The Public's Reaction To His Ex-Girlfriend Apryl Jones Dating His Ex-Bandmate Fizz
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Yourdaddy79
Yourdaddy79thats a real man
Ari Lennox On Apologizing To Oprah & Gayle King: My Opinion Will Always Remain
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBU@Ari: Say What You Mean, And Mean What You Say....
Chance the Rapper and G Herbo To Battle - On The Basketball Court
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
1
Last Reply· by
Lizzieb
LizziebPras had to pay $20,000 of his back support. Drake's dad, and my daughters dad, owes $28,000 in child support...cause I…
Pras Gets Aggressive With Photographer After Child Support Hearing
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
1
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUDamn the U.S. froze 75 mill of his money WTF.... So he can't feed his seeds. That is U.S. Bullshitt... SMH...
Run The Jewels Announce "RTJ4" And Huge Tour With Rage Against The Machine
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
Comment
Kobe Bryant To Be Laid To Rest Near Daughter
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment