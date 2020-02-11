EXCLUSIVE: XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Loses Fight For Bond

(AllHipHop News) One of the four men accused of shooting and killing rap star XXXTentacion has been denied bond.

In September of 2019, Trayvon Newsome's lawyer filed documents with the court, claiming he was legally entitled to be bonded out until his trial for the murder.

Newsome was in court last week, where prosecutors presented more evidence to Judge Michael Usan during an Arthur Hearing to support two charges: first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Trayvon Newsome, along with Robert Allen, Michael Boatwright, and Dedrick Williams, has been charged with Capital Homicide.

The men could be executed by the state of Florida for stalking XXXTentacion and then senselessly killing the rap star during a botched robbery outside a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida in June of 2018.