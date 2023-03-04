EXCLUSIVE: XXXTENTACION Murder Suspect Wants Judge To Declare Mistrial—Over Drake

According to court docs obtained by AllHipHop, Dedrick Williams blames the court’s inability to depose Drake (real name Aubrey Graham) as the reason for his request.

Dedrick Williams, one of the suspects in XXXTENTACION’s murder, wants the case declared a mistrial. He also wants the judge overseeing the case, Judge Michael Usan, rescued. According to court docs obtained by AllHipHop and filed on Thursday morning (March 3) by Mauricio Padilla, Williams blames the court’s inability to depose Drake (real name Aubrey Graham) as the reason for his request. He and his legal team believe Drake’s testimony was integral to the case due to his past beef with the late rapper.

“In December 2022, the court denied a Motion to perpetuate the testimony of Aubrey Drake Graham,” the docs read. “In the court’s denial of that motion to perpetuate testimony, the court indicated for undersigned to ‘just take his deposition.’ The court at that time alerted all counsels and the prosecution that when the deposition takes place, to treat it with the same scrutiny that one would his trial testimony. If Mr. Graham was not available to testify at trial, the court would use his deposition transcripts in trial. The court indicated at that time, for undersigned to go take Mr. Graham’s deposition.”

The court initially approved of Williams’ request to depose Drake, but his attorney, Bradford Cohen, ultimately convinced Usan to reconsider. He finally handed down his final decision last month.

“What does that have to do with someone who you have no evidence of being involved other than hearsay and innuendo?” Usan said at the time. “You are now trying to just drag somebody in who’s a celebrity who does not want to be associated with this. And the harm to that individual is not inconsequential.”

Williams, who’s evidently convinced Drake is somehow connected to XXXTENTACION’s 2018 murder, also accuses X’s aunt, Deandra Ellis, of lying.

The docs continue, “The court also mentioned that during the February 24, 2023 hearing that at the deposition of Ms.Deandra Ellis, she stated that she didn’t know anything about internationally known celebrity Drake and XXXTENTACION’s animosity. How the aunt could testify that she was close to her nephew and didn’t know about the Drake and decedent’s dispute prior to his death is not believable to anyone.

“It is worth noting that nowhere in the filed legal pleadings did Mr. Cohen nor anyone mention Ms. Ellis’s deposition. Undersigned explained to the court that Ms. Ellis had obviously perjured herself and that the vast majority of the public was aware of the very public dispute between the two rappers.”

The docs then point the finger at Chicago rapper 600 Breezy, who Williams says threatened XXXTENTACION at Drake’s request.

“When undersigned explained how Drake’s friend, 600 Breezy traveled to South Florida to threaten the decedent prior to his death and stated in the video ‘I’m Blicked Up!,’ a term that is used in Chicago to mean armed with a gun, the court told undersigned ‘Go depose 600 Breezy,'” the docs state. “Specifically saying he was going because of Drake, that Breezy felt Drake acquiesced by shrugging in a way Breezy felt was a shrug of approval, instead of telling King not to go. The court had already been put on notice of the 600 Breezy threats by way of the December filing.”

Williams and his attorney even bring convicted killer and fellow Canadian rapper Top 5 into it, saying, “Graham’s relationship with Hasan Ali aka Top 5, self-described as Drake’s shooter, who is currently in jail awaiting trial on unrelated murder charges,” is further evidence Drake is possibly involved.