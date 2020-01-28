EXCLUSIVE: XXXTentacion Murder Suspects Summoned To Court

(AllHipHop News) The four suspects accused of assassinating revered rap star XXXTentacion will appear in court together this Spring as their trial approaches.

Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, Dedrick Williams, and Robert Allen have been ordered to a mandatory hearing this May.

The four men will face Broward Circuit Judge Michael Usan on May 15th, at 9:30 AM.

Each suspect is charged with stalking the 20-year-old hip-hop star, real name Jahseh Onfroy, and then gunning him down after he left a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida in June of 2018.

Boatwright, Newsome, Williams, and Allen were subsequently apprehended and charged with murder and armed robbery with a firearm.

Each one of the defendants has pleaded not guilty to killing the rising rap star.