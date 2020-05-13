EXCLUSIVE: Young Buck Files For Bankruptcy To Get Out Of Contract With 50 Cent

Young Buck filed for bankruptcy protection from some creditors, but the rapper may actually be trying to void a contract with 50 Cent's G-Unit.

(AllHipHop News) The last 12 months have been difficult for rap star Young Buck.

Young Buck, born David Darnell Brown, has been sitting in the Cheatham County Jail in Tennessee, since December 20th.

That is when he was arrested for being a fugitive from justice, over an outstanding child abandonment warrant.

Since then, U.S. the economy has ground to a halt due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has paralyzed much of the world since the outbreak started spreading in the U.S. in January.

Rap star Young Buck is looking for a little relief, with a recent move to file for Chapter 13 bankruptcy protection.

Young Buck filed in January, shortly after he was remanded to jail without bail.

The rapper lists his main creditors as the mothers of his six kids, the Georgia Department of Human Services and the IRS.

The move could be a shrewd business tactic on behalf of Young Buck, who is disputing an undisclosed amount of money owed to 50 Cent and G-Unit.

Young Buck is asking to "reject any and all executory contracts with G-Unit and/or Curtis Jackson."

Young Buck did pretty well for himself despite his contractual dispute with Fif, since he earned just under $100,000 a year between 2017 and 2019.

But it was not enough to protect him from the IRS, which claims the rapper owes $415,892.04 spanning the years 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019.

This is the second time Young Buck has had to seek bankruptcy protection.

He also filed on October 21st, 2010 as he served out an 18-month prison sentence on weapons charges.

Young Buck emerged from that bankruptcy in 2013.

But in his latest filing, the rapper lists G-Unit as sole only employer for the last seven years.

The rapper's beef with 50 over control of his music career finally exploded in May of 2019, when the G-Unit boss blocked the released of Buck's single and video "Road Trip" on YouTube with a copyright claim.

The following month, Young Buck shot back at 50 Cent with a pair of diss tracks called "Foofy" and "The Story of Foofy."