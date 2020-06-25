Fabolous & Jadakiss To Face Off In 'Verzuz' Battle

The culture is set to celebrate the two Def Jam recording artists.

(AllHipHop News) East Coast Hip Hop will be properly represented in the next Verzuz event. Two of New York's most respected emcees were tapped to go head-to-head on June 29 at 8 pm ET.

Brooklyn's Fabolous and Yonkers' Jadakiss are up next for the internet-based series. The face-off will be available to watch on Instagram or Apple Music.

Fab is likely to run through songs like "Can't Deny It," "Breathe," and "Make Me Better." Kiss can pull out tracks such as "Money, Power & Respect," "We Gonna Make It," and "Why."

The upcoming Fabolous vs Jadakiss Verzuz matchup follows Swizz Beatz vs Timbaland, Boi-1da vs Hit-Boy, RZA vs DJ Premier, Teddy Riley vs Babyface, Erykah Badu vs Jill Scott, Nelly vs Ludacris, and other battles.