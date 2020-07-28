Facebook Deactivates Wiley's IG And Facebook Accounts Over Anti-Semitic Rant

Social media platforms are no longer tolerating platinum-selling rapper Wiley's water-shedding of insults against the Jewish community, and have made moves to protect others from his ethnically-directed hate speech.

(AllHipHop News) Days after British rapper Wiley went on an almost 12-hour anti-Semitic rant on Twitter, Facebook has deleted his personal account on their main social media platform and Instagram.

Apparently, the “Godfather of Grime” carried over his venom against the Jews from one platform to the next. According to the BBC, several posts were found under his birth name, Richard Kylea Cowie that referred to celebrities of Jewish descent in a derogatory manner.

Wiley wrote: "Listen Golders Green ring my sister and let's meet asap...David Baddiel come and talk to my face..." and "Who called the police? Are you from Golders Green? I am coming to sit down with you... Labyrinth you could come along as you have forgotten what colour you are..."

Though he misspelled his name, it was clear that he was referring to Labrinth, an East London emcee who checked Wiley over the weekend for his defiant stance that offended millions of his fans.

A representative said that he was removed because he was in “repeated violation” of the company's policy on hate speech.

Facebook’s Community Standards (12) reads as such:

“We do not allow hate speech on Facebook because it creates an environment of intimidation and exclusion and in some cases may promote real-world violence.”

“We define hate speech as a direct attack on people based on what we call protected characteristics — race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, sexual orientation, caste, sex, gender, gender identity, and serious disease or disability. We protect against attacks on the basis of age when age is paired with another protected characteristic and also provide certain protections for immigration status. We define attack as violent or dehumanizing speech, statements of inferiority, or calls for exclusion or segregation. We separate attacks into three tiers of severity, as described below.”

Twitter has not disabled his account. Instead, they have deleted posts that they have deemed inappropriate.