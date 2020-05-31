AllHipHop
Faith Beats Up Stevie J And Now She Faces Prison

AllHipHop Staff

Faith Evans was locked up for putting her hands on Stevie J during a fight at their Los Angeles home.

(AllHipHop News) It looks like Faith Evans and Stevie J.'s whirlwind romance is about to come to an end.

Faith was busted a few days ago at the couple's Los Angeles home, after an argument between the couple turned violent.

The cops were called to the warring pair's house, and when they arrived Stevie J. had been visibly battered.

His wounds were serious enough for the cops to book Faith on a felony domestic violence charge.

The couple, who got married in July of 2018, have been rumored to be on the rocks since at least December of 2019

That's when the pair unfollowed each other on social media, after Stevie J posted some cryptic messages to his Twitter account, leading many of his followers to believe his relationship with faith was on the rocks.

However, the questionable tweets by the "Creep Squad" member was quickly deleted and Stevie J. maintained his Twitter account had been hacked.

According to TMZ, Faith has since bonded out and neither she nor Stevie J. have commented on the quarrel as of presstime. 

