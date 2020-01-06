Faith Evans Calls Out Lifetime For Pissing Off B.I.G.'s Mom With New Documentary

(AllHipHop News) Faith Evans is upset after being duped by Lifetime to star in a new documentary about her life and times with rapper Christopher "Notorious B.I.G." Wallace.

Faith claims Lifetime misrepresented the storyline of her episode in the new series "Hopelessly in Love," by initially portraying the story as a positive piece.

In reality, the documentary rehashes her controversial relationship with B.I.G., which is not how the show was pitched to her.

The trailer for the episode describes the relationship between Faith Evans and B.I.G. as "the most controversial in the history of hip-hop."

It depicts Faith Evans as ready to deal with the pain and revisit the relationship's intimate moments from engagement to B.I.G. to the affairs and rivalry that led to the deaths of both Biggie and Tupac.

According to Faith Evans, the doc moved from being a love story to cheating and Lil Kim, things that are all in the past.

“I am beyond that and have no need to open old wounds, damage repaired relationships and, above all, soil the legacy of Christopher Wallace a k a the Notorious B.I.G.,” Faith told The New York Post.

The episode has also pissed Voletta Wallace, B.I.G's mother, who was blindsided by Lifetime's decision to flip the script.

The documentary airs on January 10th.