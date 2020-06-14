Faith Evans Dodges Charge For Beating Up Stevie J

Prosecutors cut Faith Evans a break and have decided to drop the charges against her for fighting Stevie J.

(AllHipHop News) In May, R & B singer Faith Evans hit the headlines after she was involved in a tussle with her husband/producer Stevie J at their Los Angeles home.

According to reports, law enforcement arrived at their house to learn that the famous couple’s argument had turned into a physical one. Sources claimed that Stevie J had “marks and scratches” on his face when the cops arrived.

LAPD quickly arrested Faith and a domestic violence report was filed. She was able to post bail and was released almost immediately. Now, it has been reported that the R & B star will no longer be prosecuted for the alleged altercation with Stevie J.

Stevie just wanted Faith to leave the house when the argument first took place. The cops who arrived only arrested Faith because of the visible scratches on Steve’s face.

Despite all that went down, the infamous couple appears to still be together. Stevie J confirmed he and Faith are still married.

After all the rumors that were circulating about their marriage being on the rocks, the couple is still trying to make it work.