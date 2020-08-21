AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Famed Rocker Nick Cave Denies Kanye West Collaboration

AllHipHop Staff

The famed rocker has shut down growing reports he's holding up Kanye West's album.

(AllHipHop News) Rocker Nick Cave has silenced rumors suggesting a secret collaboration with Kanye West is the reason for the controversial rapper's album delay.

Kanye had previously announced plans to drop Donda on July 24, but the date passed without any further mention of the project or when it would be released.

Speculation somehow began surfacing online linking Cave to the album, leading one fan to ask the singer about his potential involvement via his The Red Hand Files blog.

"Is it true that Kanye's new album is delayed because you both took the last minute decision to include a track you have been working on together?" wrote a Belgian follower going by the name of Vassilis.

Shutting down the rumors with a short denial, Cave simply responded, "Dear Vassilis, No. Love, Nick."

Kanye appears to have put the Donda album plans on the back burner for the time being as he presses on with his 2020 campaign for the U.S. presidency, which was only formally announced in July.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

21 Savage Presents His 5th Annual “Issa Back 2 School Drive”

Check out pics and footage from the student giveaway/voter registration event in Atlanta.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ariezblog

Doja Cat Announces New Song Titled "N.A.S." After Nas Dissed Her On "Ultra Black"

Who could have predicted 2020 would include a brewing beef between Nas and Doja Cat?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

Schoolboy Q's Passion For Golf Gets Him Big Look In PGA Tour 2K21

Schoolboy Q has never shied away from his avid love of golf, and now it's paying off.

AllHipHop Staff

Trey Songz Sex Assault Accuser Allowed To Remain Anonymous

A judge has handed Trey Songz a staggering blow, and will allow his sex assault accuser to remain anonymous.

AllHipHop Staff

Travis Scott's About To Sign Mega Deal With McDonald's

Travis Scott's about to supersize His Pockets With Mcdonald's Mega Deal

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

power_720

Kanye West Makes Deadline For Tennessee Ballot

Kanye managed to get all of his paperwork submitted to be considered for the ballot in the state of Tennessee.

AllHipHop Staff

Jay-Z and Pharrell Drop "Entrepreneur," Featuring A Bevy Of Businesses

Check out the latest from Jay-Z and The Neptunes!

illseed

by

$MKingpin

Protoje Talks Tapping Wiz Khalifa For Cannabis-Centered Single "A Vibe"

The Reggae artist is ready to release his fifth studio album.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Mulatto Declares Herself 'Queen Of Da Souf' With New Project Featuring Gucci Mane, City Girls, 21 Savage & More

Plus, 'The Rap Game' winner gets a shoutout from fellow ATL representative Lil Baby.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Internet Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion Saying She Was Shot By Tory Lanez

The "Savage" hitmaker calls on the public to ask Lanez why he has remained silent.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)