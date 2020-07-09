Family Members Are Reportedly Concerned Kanye West Is Dealing With A Bipolar Episode

The last week has seen Ye express a lot of his eccentric views about politics and more.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West is back in the news. This time the recording artist/fashion designer is making headlines over a presidential announcement (his wife, Kim Kardashian West, co-signed the 2020 run for the White House). He also gained a lot of attention for an interview with Forbes.

West talked about naming his supposed political party the Birthday Party, not agreeing with vaccines because they are “the mark of the beast," and potentially organizing his White House like Wakanda in Black Panther. Kanye's name was all over the internet as people attempted to process his wide-ranging statements.

According to TMZ, sources connected to the 42-year-old Yeezy brand owner are claiming West is currently facing mental health challenges. The outlet reports that Ye's family believes some of his recent comments and actions are the result of a bipolar episode.

West has been very open about dealing with bipolar disorder. The cover art for his 2018 album, Ye, featured the words, "I hate being bi-polar it's awesome." In 2016, he canceled his "Saint Pablo Tour" and underwent a psychiatric observation at UCLA Medical Center.