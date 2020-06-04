Famous Rihanna Dress Goes On Sale To Support Black Lives Matter

A dress worn by Rihanna in a famous Instagram post is going up for sale, to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

(AllHipHop News) An ASAI pink tie-dye dress Rihanna wore in an Instagram post last year is on sale for a limited time to raise funds for the Black Lives Matter movement and two charities.

The singer is among the list of celebrities vocally supporting the movement following the death of George Floyd last week, and now she has joined forces with the designer of the dress she wore in October to support the protesters.

A Sai Ta of ASAI says, "We will be producing this iconic dress exclusively for three charities."

The item is available for $376 and can be purchased via direct message or by emailing info@asaita.co.uk. The sale will close on June 5. Proceeds will benefit Black Lives Matter, Solace Women’s Aid, and The Voice of Domestic Workers.