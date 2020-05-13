AllHipHop
Fans Of Prince Rejoice: New Rare Concert Debuting On YouTube

AllHipHop Staff

A new concert featuring Prince in a rare, live performance from 1985 is coming to YouTube this weekend.

(AllHipHop News) Prince's estate officials are offering fans a treat by streaming one of the late music icon's most famous shows with his band the Revolution on YouTube this weekend.

"Prince and the Revolution: Live" will chronicle the group's March 30th, 1985 show at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York - the first concert footage Prince officially released.

The gig will stream digitally for the first time from May 14th for three days and feature Prince hits like "Let's Go Crazy," 1999, "Little Red Corvette," and "Purple Rain."

Revolution drummer Bobby Z will take part in a virtual question-and-answer session an hour before the premiere on Thursday, which begins at 8pm ET.

Viewers will be asked to donate to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and Google bosses have agreed to match donations up to $5 million.

