Fans Pay Tribute To Nipsey Hussle To Celebrate Late Rapper's 35th Birthday

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Nipsey Hussle was remembered by fans around the world on what would have been his 35th birthday.

Saturday, August 15th would have been Nipsey Hussle’s 35th birthday.

As the world remembers the prolific emcee and his tragic demise, Nip Day salutes have popped up all across social media.

The most endearing tribute came from Hussle’s O.G., Snoop Dogg, who took it a step further than anyone else. He created a song entitled “Nipsey Blue,” a joint that remixed Dorothy Moore’s soulful, “Misty Blue” with heartfelt lyrics about the Crenshaw fallen soldier.

In the video for Snoop’s tribute video, the Crip pops off the visual in a cold blue leather jacket single-waltzing to “Do You Still Love Me” by Meli’sa Morgan.

Mack talking, as the 80’s slow jam mellows out in the air, “Do you still love me… love me while I am here.”

He says to whoever is there recording that Nip liked to see his “O.G. pull up stylish like this.”

The next level of the video has a touching black and white powwow between Nip and Snoop, where the old head shares how proud he is of the way that the younger Crip defined his own lane.

This scene bleeds from the two dapping each other up into Bill Withers' singing “Memories Are the Way” and a collage of pictures and videos that celebrate Hip-Hop’s most notable “Marathon runner.”

Right, when you think that your heartstrings could not be tugged any harder — the “Gin and Juice” rapper is riding in his whip reminiscing and singing the song that was once meant for a lover that has gone away and instead paying tribute to a dead homie, completely changing the meaning and creating a beautiful ode to a comrade. 

