AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Fans Think J. Cole Was Rapping About Lil Pump On "Lion King On Ice"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The two rappers have a history of addressing each other.

(AllHipHop News) Lil Pump was once the leader of the "f*ck J. Cole" movement. The online disses, dating as far back as 2016, were Pump's way of trolling the public in order to get more exposure for himself.

Cole seemed to understand the tactic. He said in 2018, "It's trolling. We're in the generation of trolling. These kids have figured out that attention is all that matters. The skill? Who gives a f*ck about the skill? F*ck quality. It's all about attention."

The North Carolina emcee not only spoke about Pump's actions in interviews. On the KOD track titled "1985," J. Cole subliminally warned the newcomer and other rappers like him that their careers would be short-lived.

That back-and-forth eventually led to Cole sitting down with Pump in 2018 for a lengthy conversation that was published on YouTube. They talked about their respective lives, creating music, the "1985" song, and more.

Well, Cole returned with two songs overnight. One of those records has listeners believing the Dreamville leader is having an "I Told You So" moment involving Lil Pump.

J. Cole raps on "Lion King On Ice":

N*gga dissed me. It was nonsense. I sat 'em down like his father. My n*gga asked, "Why you bother?" We should of caught him and mobbed him. I said, "We gotta move smarter." Don't wanna be the reason for one more sad song. I tried to warn n*ggas they wouldn't last long. I hope that you see how they came and they went. They shots never hit but they made they attempts. May have a good year like their name on a blimp. But you know what it take to be popping this long.

Lil Pump found huge mainstream success with "Gucci Gang" in 2017. The song peaked at #3 on Hot 100 chart. 2018's "I Love It" with Kanye West also hit the Top 10. Pump's Harverd Dropout project peaked at #7 in 2019, but it only remained on the Billboard 200 album chart for 7 weeks.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kanye Avoiding "Stolen Prayer" Showdown, Parents Say

The parents of a four-year-old child claim Kanye West is avoiding them in court over a stolen prayer.

Nolan Strong

by

ufcgvhgt

Yo Gotti Calls For Federal Hate Crime Investigation Into Attempted Lynching Of Vauhxx Booker

Indiana native Skylar Diggins-Smith also collaborated with Team ROC to put pressure on U.S. AG Barr.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Will Smith Posts A Special Video To Describe His 2020

Check out how the 'Bad Boys for Life' actor is feeling about the last 7 months.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Birdman & Lil Wayne Tease Making A Sequel To 'Like Father, Like Son' Album

Baby and Weezy could be creating part two to the southern Hip Hop classic.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Gag Order In George Floyd Murder Case Lifted

The four suspected killers and their lawyers will be able to talk to the press, now that a gag order has been lifted.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Stiffone

LISTEN: J. Cole Drops Two Songs "The Lion King" And "The Climb Back"

J. Cole will no longer delay his march to a new album due to a pandemic.

AllHipHop Staff

Drake Has Amorous Eyes For Maya Jama

Drake is reportedly trying to get with Stormzy's ex!

AllHipHop Staff

Kanye West Gets Enough Signatures To Be On Illinois' Presidential Ballot

The "Jesus Walks" rapper is working hard to have his name along-side Donald Trump and Joe Biden ... But reports say that if his wife has her way ... he will focus more on his health.

AllHipHop Staff

Lil Baby Reacts To Kanye West Wanting To Do A Collaboration

Do you want to see Ye make a song with the QC star?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Juice WRLD Dominating U.K. Charts Too

Juice WRLD's new album is on fire all over the world.

AllHipHop Staff