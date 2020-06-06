AllHipHop
Fans Troll Carl Crawford's George Floyd Post After Domestic Abuse Allegations

Maria Myraine

It was supposed to be a post honoring George Floyd's life but Carl Crawford's IG post was blasted as being hypocritical.

(AllHipHop News) This past February, Carl Crawford allegedly had a violent encounter with the mother of his child shortly after they split up.

According to authorities, the former LA Dodger visited her Houston home with intentions to talk things out and save their relationship.

However, things turned violent. Crawford’s ex-girlfriend claims that he choked her and slammed her head repeatedly while holding a handgun on her over cheating allegations.

Now, a few months later, the court has ordered Crawford to have zero contact with his baby mama.

Yesterday Carl was arrested and freed on $50,000 bail.

What has sparked even more outrage, however, is a recent post he shared on Instagram following George Floyd's murder. Many took to his comments, calling out his hypocrisy.

"Your new name is #CarlCoward while another user wrote, "how you go stand for black rights but you beat black women?"

While those are two examples, it didn't stop there.

Carl Crawford's arrest comes on the heels of a double-drowning at his Houston home.

According to the cops, the scary ordeal happened just two weeks before a 5-year-old wandered around his backyard and fell in his pool. A 25-year-old woman named Bethany Lartigue attempted to save the boy, but she ended up drowning too.

He's also been accused of threatening rap star Megan thee Stallion, who is attempting to get out of her deal with his record label 1501 Certified Ent.

