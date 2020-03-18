AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Fashion Nova Sues Tekashi 6ix9ine For $2.5 Million

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Richard Saghian's LA-based retailer claims it did not know about the rapper's criminal prosecution.

(AllHipHop News) Tekashi 6ix9ine is set to exit federal prison on August 2. However, the convicted felon will come home to more legal drama.

TMZ reports that 6ix9ine (born Daniel Hernandez) is facing a lawsuit from Fashion Nova. The company is seeking $2.5 million from the Brooklyn-bred entertainer.

Fashion Nova claims Hernandez was paid a $225,000 advance in October 2018. The payment was for 6ix9ine to promote the brand on his social media and in his music.

Apparently, Tekashi got arrested two weeks after receiving the $255K and Fashion Nova never got the services promised. According to the lawsuit, 6ix9ine agreed to return the money but never did.

Hernandez pled guilty to nine felony counts for his involvement in a racketeering conspiracy with Nine Trey Blood gang. He was sentenced to 24 months which included 13 months of time served. The "Gummo" rapper is expected to get an early release for being a "model prisoner."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gucci Mane Offers $1 Million To New Rappers Who Sign To 1017 Records

Gucci Mane offers rappers a lucrative opportunity with a $1 million open call in a search for the next big rapper.

AllHipHop Staff

Keri Hilson Forced To Take Down 5G Coronavirus Conspiracy Tweet

Keri Hilson has been FORCED to take down a post claiming the coronavirus was being spread by the rise of 5G networks.

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Reacts To "Coronavirus" Song Featuring Her Vocals Charting On iTunes

NYC-based deejay/producer iMarkkeyz helped launch the #CoronaVirusChallenge.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Meek Mill Calls Out North Korea As Possible Source Of The Coronavirus

Meek Mill took to Twitter to stir up a controversy surrounding the origins of COVID-19, most popularly known as the coronavirus, by linking the threat to North Korea.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Orion12323

Eric B.'s Daughter Erica Barrier Passes Away Following A Car Accident

“She fought a valiant fight, however we TRUST GOD & HIS ultimate decision to bring her home."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Rainbow39$

Oprah Winfrey Denies Being Arrested For Sex Trafficking

The billionaire businesswoman became Twitter's top trend in the US overnight.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Floyd Mayweather's Former Trainer Roger Mayweather Dies; Floyd Speaks

Roger Mayweather, a key figure in Floyd Mayweather's life and his unbelievable boxing career has passed away.

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD

Kevin Durant Tests Positive For Coronavirus

KD says he feels fine amid Coronavirus results.

Simone Grant

Hitmaka AKA Yung Berg Victim Of Home Invasion Robbery

Producer Hitmaka AKA Yung Berg has denied he pistol-whipped his girlfriend, and instead said he was the victim of a home invasion robbery!

Nolan Strong

by

$MKingpin

Jay Electronica Proclaims Drake As His "Spirit Animal"

Who would have thought that out all of the beasts in Hip-Hop, that Drake was Jay Electronica's spirit animal?

Kershaw St. Jawnson