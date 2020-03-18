Fashion Nova Sues Tekashi 6ix9ine For $2.5 Million

Richard Saghian's LA-based retailer claims it did not know about the rapper's criminal prosecution.

(AllHipHop News) Tekashi 6ix9ine is set to exit federal prison on August 2. However, the convicted felon will come home to more legal drama.

TMZ reports that 6ix9ine (born Daniel Hernandez) is facing a lawsuit from Fashion Nova. The company is seeking $2.5 million from the Brooklyn-bred entertainer.

Fashion Nova claims Hernandez was paid a $225,000 advance in October 2018. The payment was for 6ix9ine to promote the brand on his social media and in his music.

Apparently, Tekashi got arrested two weeks after receiving the $255K and Fashion Nova never got the services promised. According to the lawsuit, 6ix9ine agreed to return the money but never did.

Hernandez pled guilty to nine felony counts for his involvement in a racketeering conspiracy with Nine Trey Blood gang. He was sentenced to 24 months which included 13 months of time served. The "Gummo" rapper is expected to get an early release for being a "model prisoner."