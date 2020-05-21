Fat Joe Says DMX Could Never Beat Eminem In A Battle

Eminem and DMX could face off in a Verzuz battle of the hits, but who would emerge the victor? Fat Joe believes he has the answer.

Producer N.O.R.E. recently let it slip that Verzuz battle series bosses Timbaland and Swizz Beatz were setting up a battle royale between Slim Shady and DMX, during which the two hip-hop icons will go head-to-head with a selection of their biggest hits.

But as the world awaits the rap battle for the ages, Eminem's Lean Back collaborator Fat Joe is urging DMX to call it off or taste a crushing defeat.

"I don’t think nobody can f##k with Eminem,” Joe told "Drink Champs" podcast hosts Lenny S, DJ EFN, and N.O.R.E. "DMX got the biggest hits in the world, one of the greatest rappers of all time. Legendary, iconic, superhero. And everything I’m saying is understating, he's bigger than that.

"But there’s something about that white boy (Eminem) and his fans."

And to prove his point, Fat Joe recalled the work Eminem put in on the Lean Back track, revealing, "He sent me that same verse 30 different times, saying it with a different tone, lighter tone... he wouldn’t make up his mind. 30 different takes and verses... The same verse...! Different flows... This dude is such a perfectionist."

Meanwhile, Beenie Man and Bounty Killer have been confirmed as the latest stars to battle via Verzuz on Instagram Live this weekend.

"MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND 5/23 @grunggaadzilla vs @kingbeenieman... Sound Clash edition. You ready?!? #VERZUZ," a post on the rap battle venture's website reads.

The two dancehall giants have a real-life rivalry, which hit a peak when Beenie Man married Bounty Killa’s former lover, Michelle Downer. They have since played down the feud and last year shared a stage at the 2019 Reggae Sumfest.