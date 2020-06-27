AllHipHop
Fat Joe Tapped To Lead Latino Summit

AllHipHop Staff

Rap star Fat Joe will lead a summit focusing on Hispanics in their many contributions to art and American culture.

(AllHipHop News) Fat Joe, "Orange Is The New Black" star Dascha Polanco, and John Leguizamo are to front a "virtual summit" to discuss the Hispanic arts.

NGL Collective bosses have brought together Latino tastemakers and influencers for the #UnidosTogether Virtual Summit, which will take place next week on July 1st.

Rapper Residente, actor Luis Guzman, and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta will also be among the guest speakers at the day-long event, during which the LatinXLNCE Awards, honoring Latino COVID-19 frontline heroes, will be announced.

Co-founded by Leguizamo, NGL Collective bosses pioneer new media and entertainment that connects advertisers and Latino creatives.

The free event will begin at 12 pm ET on Wednesday and will be available to livestream online.

For more information, check out www.Hispanicize.com.

