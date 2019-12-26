Fatal Shooting At Pharrell Williams' House A Hoax

(AllHipHop News) Pharrell Williams became the latest celebrity targeted by a prank cop call over the Christmas holiday.

Los Angeles police officials swarmed on his home on Monday night (December 23rd), according to TMZ, after someone reported a fatal shooting incident at the estate.

Law enforcement sources tell the outlet someone called the police claiming a friend had been accidentally shot in the stomach.

Cops checked to make sure that no one on the premises had been shot and ultimately determined the report was a hoax, known as a swatting call.

Sources claim Pharrell was not at home when the cops arrived.

The incident is still being investigated.

Police have visited the pads of Lil Wayne, Tom Cruise, Justin Timberlake, and Rihanna, among others, in recent years to follow up death report hoaxes, which appear to have been made from inside their homes.