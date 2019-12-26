AllHipHop
Login

Fatal Shooting At Pharrell Williams' House A Hoax

AllHipHop Staff
by

Fortunately, some jerks were just playing a prank on Pharrell just days before Christmas.

(AllHipHop News) Pharrell Williams became the latest celebrity targeted by a prank cop call over the Christmas holiday.

Los Angeles police officials swarmed on his home on Monday night (December 23rd), according to TMZ, after someone reported a fatal shooting incident at the estate.

Law enforcement sources tell the outlet someone called the police claiming a friend had been accidentally shot in the stomach.

Cops checked to make sure that no one on the premises had been shot and ultimately determined the report was a hoax, known as a swatting call.

Sources claim Pharrell was not at home when the cops arrived.

The incident is still being investigated.

Police have visited the pads of Lil Wayne, Tom Cruise, Justin Timberlake, and Rihanna, among others, in recent years to follow up death report hoaxes, which appear to have been made from inside their homes.

Comments
Dr. Dre Top Music Earner Of The Decade
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
1
Last Reply· by
jessicaalex
jessicaalexStunning, brilliant site design! To what extent have you been blogging for? you made blogging look simple. The general…
Cardi B Buys Tons Of Christmas Gifts For Needy Kids
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Comment
Police Seize Cocaine And Guns On Lil Wayne's Private Jet
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
20
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUOnce Again For Those Who Think I'm Playing The Race Card: @Cuzdey, @Quitcryin "Nationally the American Civil Liberties…
Bill Cosby Calls Eddie Murphy A "Coon" Over SNL Snub
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
7
Last Reply· by
Odimexy
Odimexyhttps://jessynaija.org/drake-war-mp3-download/
New York Grants Millions To Build Hip-Hop Museum In The Bronx
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Lizzo Denies Dr. Boyce Watkins' Claim That Her Popularity Is Due To Obesity Epidemic
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
inf
infshe and others need to lose wight..clearly she is being used and laughed at....Name a big white girl that does this…
Kanye West And EMI Settlement Talks Breakdown
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Kanye West Delivers Christmas Miracle To Fans With "Jesus Is Born" Album
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
50 Cent Drops $100K To Send Son On Toys-'R'-Us Shopping Spree For Christmas
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
9
Last Reply· by
Jnaija
Jnaijahttps://www.tensionred.us/music/sa-songs/
DJ Khaled And 50 Cent Splurge On Outrageous Cars For Christmas
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment