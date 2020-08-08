FBG Duck's Mother Pleads For Calm As Cops Warn Of Gang War

FBG Duck's mother held a press conference and pleaded with gang members to chillout in the wake of her son's murder.

(AllHipHop News) FBG Duck wants any justice for her son to be delivered in the courtroom and she is begging his fans, friends, and affiliates not to go to the streets to avenge his death.

The Chicago rapper, whose real name is Carlton Weekly, was gunned down on Tuesday, August 4th in front of a high-end boutique in the brazen shooting.

Authorities believe FBG Duck was killed after he released a video that seemingly criticized a dead rival gang member.

His mother, LaSheena Weekly said in a press conference, "I am asking that his fans, friends of my son to please not seek retaliation."

She is not alone with her concern - so are the police.

"We're putting extra resources in the areas where we think there might be retaliation just as a precautionary measure," said Deputy Chief Daniel O'Shea who warned the gangs were rolling with high-caliber, automatic weapons.

The weekend is of particular concern for many on the force. Despite an uptick in coronavirus infections, Chi-town is notorious for summer hangouts that end in deadly violence.

Tragically his brother FBG Brick (also a rapper) was murdered three years ago after he was shot in his driveway, right in front of their home.

Both Brick and Duck were allegedly a part of the Fly Boy Gang, a subset of the Windy City’s Gangster Disciples.