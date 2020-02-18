Feds Charge Cardi B.'s Bestie With Being Godmother Of Ruthless 59 Brims Gang

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B.'s best friend Star Brim was just indicted by the Feds for being the "Godmother" of the 59 Brims Gang in a sweeping new indictment.

Lead prosecutor Geoffrey S. Berman, who just took down Tekashi 6ix9ine and the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, unveiled a RICO case against the 59 Brims today (February 18th).

Star Brim was among 18 people charged with Racketeering Conspiracy.

The popular "Keepin It Bute" podcast host is also facing one count of Maiming and Assault in Aid of Racketeering.

"The female members of the 59 Brims, who are not otherwise in one of the lineups...report to [Star Brim]," according to Berman.

Star Brim faces a potential maximum sentence of 50 years’ imprisonment if she is convicted of her alleged crimes.

The Feds charged 18 people with charges ranging from murder and attempted murder to racketeering, narcotics dealing and gun running.

The gang's Godfather Willie Evans and Jamarr Simmons, the highest-ranking member in the Bronx, are charged with the September 28, 2019, murder of a man named Bradford Mensah.

Jamarr Simmons is also facing a second murder charge with another suspect named Daron Goodman for killing another man in the Bronx.

"The 59 Brims gang acts with no apparent regard for human life and today’s arrests hopefully put an end to their senseless violence. As law enforcement, we build investigations to identify not only those who carry out monstrous acts, but also to get the leaders in the organization who facilitate the horrific crimes," said HSI Special Agent-in-Charge Peter C. Fitzhugh.

Within New York City, the 59 Brims have a lineup in each borough according to the Feds.

The nickname for each lineup is derived from a model of the Aston Martin sports car. The Bronx lineup is referred to as the “Vanquish,” Manhattan is “DB11,” Brooklyn is “DB9,” Queens is “GT,” and Staten Island is “V8.”

So far, Star Brim has not been arrested yet because she is pregnant and reportedly negotiating the terms of her surrender.

If convicted, Star Brim is facing up to 50 years in prison.

Cardi B and Star Brim have been friends before her worldwide fame as a hit rapper. The two women met while working as exotic dancers.

Star Brim served time in prison for wire fraud charges. She was released in March of 2019.