“Feed the Streetz” Tour Postponed Until The Summer

(AllHipHop News) Another concert has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 “Feed the Streetz” Tour (Living Legendz edition) has been postponed until later this year, most likely in the summer.

The tour was to feature a rotating cast of big-name Hip-Hop icons, including Rick Ross, Jeezy, T.I. Yo Gotti, Lil Kim, and others.

However, with the unfortunate pandemic of the deadly COVID-19 disease ever so present in our nation, authorities have deaded not only all concerts and parties but public gatherings of 10 or more.

People can’t even go to church.

The organizers at We Are Live Entertainment stated that they will release a full run of the new tour dates soon.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled show on their new dates. There is no word on whether or not, there will be refunds.

In a joint statement Linell Rowe and Jerry Schools, the owners of at WALE, said:

“The health and safety of the fans, artists, and staff are of the utmost importance during these times. We encourage everyone to comply with the directives of the local, state and national authorities to curb the rise of this very serious public health threat. We, along with our venue partners, apologize for the inconvenience but know that we are working tirelessly to provide all concertgoers with an unforgettable experience and safe environment.”

