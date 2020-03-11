AllHipHop
Female Victim Blasts DaBaby For Joking About Slapping Incident

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Tyronesha Laws insists the Charlotte-bred recording artist attacked the wrong person.

(AllHipHop News) Jonathan "DaBaby" Kirk recently mocked a violent incident that took place at his event in Tampa on Saturday. After apologizing for slapping a female fan inside the Whiskey North club, the rapper took part in a skit with Michael Blackson that made fun of the situation.

Tyronesha Laws, the woman that was allegedly slapped by DaBaby, did not find the jokes funny. While speaking to TMZ, she blasted the "Bop" performer for seemingly proving he did not really feel any remorse about hitting her over the weekend.

"I don't feel like he was sincere with the apology. I was embarrassed," said Laws. "I had people calling me, writing me on Instagram through fake pages. People seeing me at my job saying, 'You're the girl that got slapped.'"

She added, "My daughter wakes up in the middle of the night crying overhearing me on the phone with my lawyer talking about the situation. It's hateful." Discussions between Laws and Kirk's respective legal teams are said to be taking place.

Originally, DaBaby suggested he was acting in self-defense because he was just reacting to being struck with a cellphone by someone in the crowd. According to Tyronesha, she was attacked for no reason because it was another person that actually pressed the phone to DaBaby's face that night.

 

