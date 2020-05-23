Fetty Wap Accused Of Beating His Wife & Getting Another Woman's Name Tattooed On Him

Rapper Fetty Wap is once again accused of beating on a woman.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Fetty Wap might be locked in because of the coronavirus, but his dark and destructive secrets are spilling out.

Fetty Wap is under scrutiny as allegations concerning his divorce are hitting the ‘net.

Less than nine months ago, the “Trap Queen” rap-singer married Leandra Gonzalez believing her to be the love of his life. However, she has moved on to deading the relationship claiming that he was abusive to her.

Gonzales says that not only was he emotionally abusive to her, but he also beat her.

In legal papers, she alleges that he hit her with a closed fist during an argument and gave her a black eye. She also said he was not faithful to her and that he took a woman to the Bahamas for the holidays, a lady-friend she believes he has been seeing for some time.

Gonzales also revealed that he got a tattoo of one of his girls on his wrists.

She doesn’t want to be married to him anymore and hopes that the courts grant her a divorce from his sing songy a## with the quickness.

This is not the first time that domestic violence has been associated with Fetty Wap, and while no one wants to label him a woman beater … it seems to be a lot of smoke his way.

In a video posted on Nov. 1, 2015, Fetty threatened one of his baby mothers for doing an interview that made him look bad. He says in the video, “I’ll be back to f##k you up. Do another interview and I’m gonna get this whole block shot up.”

Last year, he was under investigation for assaulting a woman at an Airbnb after a video shoot. She pulls out her camera and dares him to hit her again. He took her up on it and knocks her, making the camera fall.

Fetty Wap has not released an official statement addressing why these women keep saying he is abusive (as if the video evidence is not proof enough), but he has denied everything in the past.