Fetty Wap Dodge Charges Over Claims He Roughed Up His Girl

AllHipHop Staff
by

Fetty Wap is in the clear over claims he snatched a woman's cellphone and pushed her around during an argument on a video shoot.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Fetty Wap won't be prosecuted for felony battery after the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office found "insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt."

It was revealed in June that the "Trap Queen" star was under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) after a woman accused him of roughing her up at a home in the Hollywood Hills.

In a cellphone video, a woman could be heard accusing Fetty of putting his hands on her and challenged him to do it again.

Fetty then appeared to smack the phone out of her hand.

She told the LAPD that Fetty grabbed her by the neck and tossed her against a wall. She also claimed that the musician did it for a second time, and made it hard for her to breathe as he applied pressure to her neck.

While the alleged victim is said to have initially told the LAPD she didn't want to press charges, she then changed her mind three months later.

Officers also said that while there was a witness, she refused to provide any information they could use.

Due to the lack of evidence, the case has now been dismissed.

Comments
