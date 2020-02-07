Fetty Wap Heading Out On The Road For The King Zoo Tour

(AllHipHop News) Fetty Wap is getting back to business, after putting some legal problems to rest.

This spring, Fetty is heading out on the road for his 20-date King Zoo Tour, which will kick off on April 7th, in New Haven Connecticut.

During the outing, the "Trap Queen" hitmaker will stop in major markets like Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Philadelphia before winding down in New York City on May 15th.

So far, 2020 is starting off good for Fetty Wap. The rapper escaped minor criminal charges in two different cases last week.

Take a look at Fetty Wap's King Zoo Tour dates below: